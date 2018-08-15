Upholding life Down Under

Volley of motions
Lawyers representing undercover journalist David Daleiden filed three motions last week in an aggressive attempt to cut short a federal lawsuit and allow him to release the remaining videos showing Planned Parenthood’s fetal tissue profiteering.
The 2015 case brought by the National Abortion Federation (NAF) accuses Daleiden and the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) of illegally taping abortionists during two separate annual conferences. The lawsuit resulted in a gag order from U.S. District Judge William Orrick on some of Daleiden’s unreleased videos.
Daleiden said Thursday that the remaining videos are some of the most incriminating footage he has.
“It was just announced in December of 2017 that the U.S. Department of Justice is following up on criminal referrals made by Congress for Planned Parenthood and their business partners for the harvesting and sale of aborted fetal body parts,” Daleiden said. “And these tapes are going to be the final confirmation that Planned Parenthood and its business partners are totally guilty.”
His team is fairly confident they will ultimately secure a win and be able to release the tapes to the public. After the NAF dropped several claims in its lawsuit in July, the remaining disputes are between CMP and other California abortion centers and should be resolved in state court, CMP argues.
“The last thing I believe Planned Parenthood, NAF, or the abortion industry wants is … these cases going to trial where the public is going to hear the defenses and hear evidence of babies being born alive and being killed,” Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund attorney Charles LiMandri said Thursday. —S.G.