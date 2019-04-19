Unsettled science

A new study published last week by a Nobel Prize–winning astrophysicist could shake up what scientists thought they knew about the origins of the universe. New research from Adam Riess of Johns Hopkins University strengthens his previous claims that the universe could be expanding faster than it used to and be much younger than mainstream scientists believed.

Riess’ research centers on the Hubble constant, which scientists use to calculate how fast the universe is expanding. In 2013, scientists used information about background radiation, believed by scientists to be the cosmic leftovers of the Big Bang, gathered from the European Planck satellite. That study set the expansion rate of the universe at about 67 kilometers per second for two astronomical bodies separated by 3.26 million light-years. The calculations led to an estimated universe age of 13.8 billion years, based on the assumptions of the Big Bang theory.

But Riess’ new study, building on smaller-scale research he published last year, came up with far different results. His method, which involved calculating the distance of regularly pulsing stars and comparing them to a kind of supernovae, is much more direct than the old calculations. Based on numbers from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Riess thinks the expansion rate is 74 kilometers per second—about 9 percent faster than the old rate. If he’s correct, the universe would only be between 12.5 and 13 billion years old.

While the difference between 13.8 billion and 13 billion may not seem significant, it’s shaking up the astronomy community and unsettling previously established facts and theories.

“It’s looking more and more like we’re going to need something new to explain this,” said Riess, who won the 2011 Nobel Prize in physics.

No one has been able to find a flaw in either set of calculations that would explain why they get different results. To solve the discrepancy, scientists are considering everything from trying to find a new particle of matter to postulating something new in the universe (like they did in the past with dark energy and matter)—or even adjusting Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity. NASA astrophysicist John Mather, another Nobel Prize winner, said the problem leaves scientists with two options: “One, we’re making mistakes we can’t find yet. Two, nature has something we can’t find yet.”

Astronomers at the University of Chicago are looking at different stars than Riess used in his research to come up with their own expansion rate. Their research hasn’t been published, but a scientist leading the report said they found a Hubble constant between the other two numbers. The dilemma of the Hubble constant reminds us that that even the most solid-seeming scientific theories are open to questions, and we have much to discover still about God’s creation.