Unsafe for mothers, too

Across the nation
Minnesota: Officials in the town of Rogers charged 29-year old Rianna Marie Cameron with two counts of second-degree manslaughter after her heavy drinking lead to the death of her newborn. At 34 weeks pregnant, she went on a drinking “bender” and gave birth to her daughter. Police found the newborn after a 911 call, and hospital staff pronounced the baby dead.
Mississippi: Friends of University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial say her accused killer, Brandon Theesfeld, pressured her to have an abortion before she was shot to death. Police found her body dumped near Sardis Lake on July 20. They arrested Theesfeld two days later, and the investigation is ongoing.
Florida: A state appeals court ruling could revive a Florida law requiring women to wait 24 hours between an initial meeting with an abortionist and aborting an unborn baby. A lower court struck down the law in 2017. Last week, appellate judges said the state had provided enough evidence to make a case in favor of the measure and sent it back to a lower court for a full trial.
Washington: Assisted suicide deaths rose in the state last year, along with complications related to new, lower-cost drugs. In 2018, 203 people died from taking prescribed lethal drugs, up from 164 in 2017. Sixty-two people experienced prolonged deaths of 90 minutes or longer—the longest took 31 hours. Side effects from some new drugs led to burning pain in people’s mouths and throats. —S.G.