Unsafe for mothers, too

As an an ambulance pulled up outside the Delta abortion center in Baton Rouge, La., a pro-life advocate stood outside praying. The person watched workers load someone into an ambulance and then called Louisiana Right to Life.

Later, through a public records request, the pro-life group learned of the day’s horrific events. A woman who was 15 weeks pregnant began bleeding heavily after undergoing a dismemberment abortion. A woman working at the center tried to administer IV fluids but found none available. She tried to give medication, but it was expired. The worker called 911, and the patient later underwent an emergency hysterectomy of her uterus, both fallopian tubes, and cervix.

Last week, Louisiana fined the facility $2,400 for health and safety violations connected with the incident after shutting it down for nine days.

“It is atrocious that the Delta abortion clinic failed to even have basic medical supplies such as IV fluids on site to stabilize this patient during an emergency,” Louisiana Right to Life executive director Benjamin Clapper said. “Their institutional negligence and allegiance to cutting costs and increasing profits at the expense of their patients has unfortunately resulted in serious harm to a patient’s life.”

The facility has a track record of health and safety violations. In 1984, Sheila Herbert died after an asthma attack following an abortion there. Ingar Lee Whittington Weber died in 1990 after an abortionist at Delta performed a procedure on her when she was experiencing kidney trouble, not pregnancy.

Earlier this year, state officials found numerous deficiencies at Delta in areas such as staffing, operative procedures, and pharmaceutical services. The state has levied thousands of dollars in fines against the facility and forced it to close temporarily.

Abby Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood director and founder of the pro-life group And Then There Were None, said she has helped abortion workers leave the industry after working at Delta. Their stories, she said, line up with the Louisiana Department of Health reports that her website Check My Clinic and Louisiana Right to Life have obtained.

She added that while many abortion facilities violate medical health and safety standards, Delta is “on a whole other level” with its repeated failures.

“The Delta Clinic in Louisiana is synonymous with outrageous incidents of putting women in serious jeopardy with their horrific practices,” Johnson said. “State health department inspection reports list not only incidents like the most recent one but also instances of failure to report sexual abuse of a minor, failure to properly sterilize equipment including the vaginal probe, and failure to monitor vital signs while the patient was under anesthesia. This clinic needs to be shut down for good for the safety of women in Louisiana.”