Unrest persists in Sudan’s Darfur

Gunmen tried to enter the official residence of a provincial governor in West Darfur Wednesday night amid heightened tribal violence in the region. Security guards repelled the attack after exchanging gunfire for more than an hour. No group claimed responsibility. The fighting that began last week between Arabs and non-Arabs at a camp for displaced people has spread to the surrounding areas, killing 160 people and displacing 90,000 others.

How have authorities responded? The transitional central government deployed security forces while the regional government imposed a 24-hour curfew. In South Darfur, an additional 70 people have died in intertribal fighting since Monday. The United Nations Security Council is expected to discuss the situation in Darfur in an emergency meeting Thursday.

