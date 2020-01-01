Unrest over shooting continues in Wisconsin

Rioting protesters threw bottles at police, ignited fireworks, and set buildings on fire Monday night in Kenosha, Wis. Officers responded with tear gas. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to the city after riots broke out the previous night following a shooting involving police officers responding to a domestic dispute. Officers shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times while his three young children waited in his SUV.

Any updates on the incident? The Kenosha Police Department has not released any further details about what happened during the dispute. Witnesses said Blake had just broken up a fight. Blake’s father, also named Jacob Blake, told the Chicago Sun-Times his son is paralyzed from the waist down and it is unclear if his condition is permanent.

