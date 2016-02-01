Unrest intensifies in Uganda

At least 37 people have died during protests after the Ugandan government arrested opposition presidential candidate and musician Bobi Wine, police said Friday. Authorities have arrested and detained some 350 people in the capital of Kampala.

Why are they protesting? Authorities detained Wine, 38, on Wednesday for allegedly breaking COVID-19 rules by addressing more than 200 people. He has gone to jail several times in recent years and has called for President Yoweri Museveni to retire after leading the country for 36 years.

