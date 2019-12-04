Unpromoted, but not unnoticed

24/7 shiplap
Popular house flipping duo Chip and Joanna Gaines have shared more details about their in-the-works cable channel, which is set to debut in the summer of 2020. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced Wednesday that the new channel, which remains unnamed, will replace the existing DIY Network, seen in about 52 million homes in the United States. It will feature shows on community, home, garden, food, and wellness. Discovery also plans to offer a dedicated app and subscription streaming service. It will provide viewers with a complete library of Fixer Upper, the HGTV series that launched the Gaines’ media career and became one of the network’s highest-rated series during its four-year run. —M.J.