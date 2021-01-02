Unprecedented protests spread across Russia

Russian police detained more than 5,100 people Sunday as protesters demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny took to the streets in cities across 11 time zones. Protesters chanting “Putin resign” and “Down with the czar” showed up despite police cordons and warnings they could face up to eight years in prison. Police also arrested Navalny’s wife, Yulia, who was later released. She faces a Monday hearing for partaking in an unauthorized protest.

What fueled the protest? Navalny, who returned from Germany this month after receiving treatment for nerve agent poisoning, is facing accusations of money laundering and fraud. His team also released a two-hour video on YouTube about Putin’s wealth and his luxurious Black Sea residence that was viewed more than 100 million times. Supporters called for another protest on Tuesday when Navalny’s court hearing resumes.

