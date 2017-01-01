University of Texas takes down Confederate statues
by Evan Wilt
Posted 8/21/17, 11:01 am
The University of Texas at Austin removed three Confederate monuments early Monday in an attempt to avoid controversy before students return to campus for the fall semester. University President Greg Fenves announced the decision Sunday evening and maintenance crews began work overnight. Fenves said after the violence in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12 he could no longer justify retaining the statues of Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Albert Sidney Johnston and Confederate Postmaster General John Reagan located on campus. “Last week, the horrific displays of hatred at the University of Virginia and in Charlottesville shocked and saddened the nation,” he said in a statement. “These events make it clear, now more than ever, that Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.” University employees also removed a statue of former Texas Gov. James Stephen Hogg and will relocate it to a different, less-prominent place on campus. The debate over Confederate monuments continues to swirl after one person died and 19 others suffered injuries when a white supremacist drove his car into a group of counterprotesters during a rally supporting a statue of Lee in Charlottesville. On Saturday, Duke University removed another statue of Lee from its campus chapel after it had been vandalized and after protesters had upended a Confederate statue a few miles away at a former courthouse in downtown Durham, N.C., earlier in the week.
austinbeartuxPosted: Mon, 08/21/2017 11:45 am
This is political correctness run amok exacerbated by sensationalistic left-wing news media. Founding Fathers of the USA are next.
AnonymousPosted: Mon, 08/21/2017 02:28 pm
I don't understand why all of a sudden there is a outpouring of "conscience" over these statues. We all know slavery was and is wrong, but, at the time, it was acceptable in our country. You just can't sweep that under the rug and pretend it didn't happen. Instead of tearing statues down, why don't we dialogue about how to deal with slavery's aftermath in this country. "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it." ... George Santayana.
RadioResearcherPosted: Mon, 08/21/2017 02:40 pm
Why stop with statues? Don't forget about all those portraits . . . and confederate markers and cannons at Civil War battlefields (starting, naturally, at the "high water mark of the Confederacy", Gettysburg) . . . and Confederate currency and uniforms . . . and all other evidence that the Confederacy ever existed. Take Confederate history texts from libraries and . . . um . . . burn them. Don't get me started with those symbols of slavery, ante-bellum mansions. Maybe punish all former states of the Confederacy for their treason and rebellion by disassembling them, recombining them, and renaming them.
The Summer of Silliness.
Uff DaPosted: Mon, 08/21/2017 05:01 pm
When do we start tearing down the statues and paintings of pro-abortion leaders?