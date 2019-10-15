United States orders sanctions on Turkey

WASHINGTON—The White House responded to the Turkish attack on Kurds in northeastern Syria on Monday with economic sanctions, a planned visit to Ankara by Vice President Mike Pence, and a plea for a cease-fire. The sanctions target the Turkish ministers of defense, energy, and the interior. President Donald Trump said he would also halt trade negotiations with Turkey.

Why is the White House doing this now? Kurdish forces have allied with the Russian-backed Syrian government to ward off the Turkish offensive. President Bashar al-Assad is moving forces into northern Syria, raising fears the bloodshed is about to get much worse. Hundreds of U.S. troops are preparing for a full withdrawal from the region to avoid getting caught in the crossfire as Russian troops move in to patrol the area. Pence said that Trump pushed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to negotiate with the Kurds, but so far, Turkey has shown no signs of relenting.

