United States marks Veterans Day

Many Americans bundled up against a wintry cold front as they headed out to celebrate Veterans Day on Monday. President Donald Trump spoke at New York City’s Veterans Day parade and laid a wreath in Madison Square Park with first lady Melania Trump. Restaurants and businesses across the country offered free meals and special discounts to veterans, and cities held parades and other events to thank those who served or are serving in the U.S. military.

Why do we celebrate Veterans Day? America first celebrated the holiday as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, one year after Germany and the Allies agreed to end World War I. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law declaring it a national holiday. As of 2018, more than 18 million veterans were living in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

