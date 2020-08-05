Unemployment rate skyrockets
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 5/08/20, 11:45 am
The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7 percent in April, the highest it has been since the Great Depression. Last month saw 20.5 million jobs lost, the worst on record, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released on Friday. The unemployment rate does not count people who lost their jobs in April but didn’t look for new work, the report noted.
Is it going to get better soon? The number of applications for unemployment benefits remains high but has decreased for five consecutive weeks, suggesting the worst wave of layoffs has passed. But how quickly the unemployment rate falls again depends on when governors ease restrictions on businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, how employers respond, and whether consumers resume their normal activities.
Dig deeper: Read Katie Gaultney’s report about the confusion over which businesses count as essential and can remain open during state shutdowns.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
NEWS2MEPosted: Fri, 05/08/2020 03:59 pm
I was thinking last night about ALL those people who have lost their jobs. Do people like Pelosi and the others in DC have a clue what it feels like to be without income. (No, because we still pay them. And they probably got a raise.) $1200 a month and a SNAP isn't enough to live on. Places where these people are renting have mortgages to pay.
It just blows my mind.