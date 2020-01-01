Unemployment bonuses to expire

WASHINGTON—Republicans and Democrats have tussled for weeks over the best way to continue coronavirus-related federal economic aid. The extra $600 weekly unemployment benefit expires on Friday after House Democrats blocked efforts to extend it because the bill lacked sweeping assistance to local governments and schools. Republicans this week proposed a new, $1 trillion stimulus package, but the Senate remains deadlocked. President Donald Trump urged Congress to get more money to U.S. families.

Will Congress reach a deal soon? Lawmakers have agreed to negotiate through Friday and most likely into the weekend. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., both have spoken about the importance of supporting needy families, but neither side seems ready to settle on terms. “The Democrats are playing for Nov. 3, and we’re playing for the good of the people,” Trump said.

