Unemployment at lowest level in nearly half a century

Unemployment rates in the United States are the lowest they’ve been in decades, the Labor Department reported Friday. Though companies added fewer jobs than expected in September—likely because Hurricane Florence dampened business activity in the South—the month’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7 percent, the lowest since 1969.

President Donald Trump touted the strength of the economy this week, tweeting Wednesday, “The Stock Market just reached an All-Time High during my Administration for the 102nd Time, a presidential record, by far, for less than two years. So much potential as Trade and Military Deals are completed.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average set records twice this week, including a high of 26,828.39 when the market closed on Wednesday.