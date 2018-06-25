Under pressure

Casualties rise in Nigerian herdsmen killings
The death toll from a herdsmen attack last month targeting a majority Christian region in Nigeria’s Plateau state now stands at more than 200 people, according to Christian leaders in the region.
The June attack targeted multiple villages in the local government area of Barkin Ladi and in at least three other areas of the state. State officials initially placed the death toll at 86 people. But in a statement released last Friday, the Rev. Soja Bewarang, state chairman of the Church Denominational Heads and the Christian Association of Nigeria, placed the death toll at 238 people. He condemned the killings as genocide.
Communal clashes between the herders and farmers have persisted across central Nigeria as changing climate conditions drive more herders across the country.
The Rev. Chidi Okoroafor, head of the Assemblies of God church in Nigeria, told Morning Star News that the attackers burned down an Assemblies of God church worship auditorium in Barkin Ladi and killed the head pastor, Musa Choji, along with his wife and son.
The government condemned the attack and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari approved more than $27 million to assist the affected communities. Bewarang welcomed the government’s efforts to commiserate with the affected but called on authorities “to fish out the perpetrators of these attacks and make them pay for their crimes against humanity.”
Christian Solidarity Worldwide in a statement said herdsmen across central Nigeria have killed at least 1,061 people in the first quarter of 2018.
Christian Association of Nigeria president Samson Ayokunle in a statement called on Buhari to replace security officials, noting it is “ridiculous” that the government has failed to arrest the majority of the perpetrators. “We are approaching a state of anarchy faster than we can imagine,” Ayokunle said. —Onize Ohikere