Under pressure

The effort to make peace between North and South Korea is coming at a price for defectors, human rights groups, and missionary organizations based in South Korea.

Defector-led rights groups are finding it harder to raise money since the South Korean government cut funding, according to Reuters. Last month, South Korean President Moon Jae-In’s administration ordered missionary and defector groups halt balloon launches of materials to North Koreans, according to Mission Network News (MNN). Rice bottle launches are still allowed , since they serve a humanitarian purpose.

“We’ve faced restrictions in the past on balloon launching that were temporary and for a time, but it’s pretty clear that this time these restrictions are different. The government has issued a comprehensive ban on balloon launching,” Eric Foley of Voice of the Martyrs (VOM) told MNN.

Foley only began speaking to members of the media after South Korean press asserted that VOM was “anti-North Korea, anti-peace.”

“We felt it was necessary for us to speak up, to clarify, that nothing we do is illegal,” Foley told The Korea Times. He said VOM has launched balloons—including Bibles deemed legal by the North Korean Constitution—in accordance with the laws of both North and South Korea for 17 years.

In April, Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to “cease all hostile acts against each other” as part of the Panmunjeom Declaration—leaflet launches and loudspeaker broadcasts included.

But even before that agreement, many groups in South Korea were struggling to continue their work. The government closed one foundation’s office entirely. It also cut funding for the Association of North Korean Defectors after funding it for 20 years. The International Coalition to Stop Crimes against Humanity in North Korea (ICNK) and Citizen’s Alliance for North Korean Human Rights also reported difficulties obtaining grants and raising funds.

“There have been no direct restrictions or notices by the government, as far as I know,” Kwon Eun-Kyoung, secretary-general of ICNK, told Reuters. “But I feel that there is definitely ambivalence among some working level government officials and even the press, who don’t proactively talk about North Korean human rights.”

Kim Tae-hee of the Coalition for North Korean Refugees agreed: “As South and North Korea have promoted this ‘mood for peace,’ the defectors and North Korean human rights activist groups feel excluded.”

International Christian Concern regional manager Gina Koh said she’s heard many similar complaints in recent months and senses that defector groups feel disheartened. At a recent event for North Korean freedom held in the United States, Koh heard from Kim Seong Min, the founder of Free North Korea Radio. Kim described the current atmosphere in South Korea as “suffocating” for defectors.

But that doesn’t mean groups are giving up or giving in to the Moon administration’s pressure. Although police blocked a planned balloon launch in May, North Korean democracy activist Park Sang-hak and others secretly launched balloons some days earlier.

Foley said VOM will not stop trying to send the gospel message to North Koreans, but he knows there may be a cost.

“Our job is to do what the Lord calls us to do and accept the consequences,” Foley said. “And that’s the situation that we’re in here now, [and] we’re going to continue to do what the Lord calls us to do.”