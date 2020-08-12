UN workers targeted in Ethiopia

Ethiopian security forces opened fire and detained United Nations staffers as they tried to enter refugee areas in the conflict-hit Tigray region on Sunday. Redwan Hussein, a senior government official, on Tuesday said the workers indulged in an “adventurous expedition” when they broke through two checkpoints and tried to pass a third one. Hussein said authorities have released the staffers.

How are civilians in the region faring? Food for 96,000 Eritrean refugees ran out days ago. Fighting between regional leaders and the federal government that began last month has displaced about 1 million people and blocked aid from getting through. The Ethiopian government has said it is open to allowing humanitarian support into Tigray. But aid workers complain the government only allows them into areas under its control.

