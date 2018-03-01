UN Security Council holds emergency meeting on Syria

The United Nations Security Council on Friday scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the suspected chemical attack in a Syrian rebel enclave. Russia, backed by China and Bolivia, requested UN Secretary-General António Guterres brief the Security Council on possible retaliatory action against Syria by the United States and its allies. Health responders last week accused Syrian troops of launching the chemical attack over the weekend on the town of Douma, killing more than 40 people. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a Friday statement said the United States is “continuing to assess intelligence and are engaged in conversations with our partners and allies,” over possible military strikes against Syria.