UN declares Syria responsible for chemical attack

The Syrian government was responsible for a sarin nerve gas attack that killed more than 90 people last April, according to a report by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Syria and its close allyRussia have denied any attack and strongly criticized the Joint Investigative Mechanism commissioned to look into it. The attack in Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, sparked outrage around the world as photos and video of the aftermath, including quivering children dying on camera, were broadcast worldwide. The United States blamed the Syrian military and launched a punitive strike days later on the Shayrat air base, where it said the attack was launched. “In spite of these independent reports, we still see some countries trying to protect the regime,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said, clearly referring to Russia. “That must end now.” Officials with the Russian UN Mission said they were studying the report.