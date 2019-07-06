UN blames ‘state actors’ in tanker attack

A closed-door inquiry at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday blamed an unidentified state actor for last month’s attacks on four oil tankers in the United Arab Emirates. UN ambassadors from UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Norway said the attack involved divers on speed boats who set up mines on the vessels.

The acts of sabotage targeted two Saudi oil tankers and two others from Norway and UAE. The report did not identify the foreign state, but UAE and the United States both blamed Iran for the attack. The United States ramped up its military presence in the Persian Gulf area last month and warned that “Iran or its proxies” could target commercial vessels and oil production infrastructure in the region.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the senior commander of U.S. forces in the Middle East, said he is reviewing Iran’s stance, but it appears the country decided to “step back and recalculate” after preparing for an apparent attack against U.S. forces in the region. McKenzie added that the threat is still “very real,” and he would not rule out sending more forces to boost U.S. defenses.