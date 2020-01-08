Ukraine probes Iran plane crash

Ukrainian authorities are exploring alternative explanations for why a passenger jet crashed Wednesday in Iran, killing everyone on board. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council, said a missile strike was among the working theories. Ukrainian investigators arrived in Iran on Thursday and are awaiting permission to examine the crash site, he said. CBS News reported Thursday that U.S. officials believe the plane was shot down.

Are there any more details about the crash? An Iranian investigative report claimed the Ukrainian International Airlines plane was on fire and trying to turn back when it crashed. The plane never made a radio call for help, according to the report. Many of the passengers were international students returning to Toronto through Kyiv after the Christmas break.

