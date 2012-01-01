U.K. tightens travel quarantine requirements

Beginning Monday, British citizens and residents arriving from countries identified as COVID-19 hotspots must spend 10 days in approved hotels patrolled by security guards near airports and seaports. The country already barred its citizens from taking foreign holidays, and people arriving from anywhere overseas must show a negative coronavirus test and self-isolate, although enforcement has been patchy.

Are other countries putting in new restrictions? British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a growing number of nations around the world are considering new rules requiring travelers to their countries to prove they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month began requiring all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to get tested no more than three days before their flight departs and to present documentation of a negative result.

