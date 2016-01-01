U.K.’s Theresa May to resign

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Friday that she will step down on June 7, bowing to increasing calls for her resignation. Her voice breaking with emotion, May said the position “has been the honor of my life to hold,” adding, “I do so with no ill will but with enormous and enduring gratitude to have had the opportunity to serve the country I love.” May will serve as caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen. Her party hopes to complete the process by late July.

The Conservative Party chose May as prime minister in 2016, weeks after a national referendum in which voters approved withdrawing from the European Union. Debate over the best way to execute Brexit clouded most of her time as leader, and she faced renewed pressure this week to resign after her most recent proposal sparked more opposition. Several lawmakers openly voiced their disapproval, and Andrea Leadsom, leader of the House of Commons, resigned on Wednesday.

May’s resignation followed a meeting with Graham Brady, a Conservative Party leader in the House of Commons, which planned to launch another no-confidence vote against her if she didn’t step down.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” May said.