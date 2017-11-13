U.K. remembers persecuted Christians

Replacing Jesus with Xi Jinping

Chinese officials asked Christians in southeast China’s Yugan county to replace their religious icons with portraits of President Xi Jinping—the Communist Party’s latest attempt to “transform believers in religion into believers in the party.” The officials said the Christians voluntarily removed 624 religious images, including pictures of Jesus and of the cross, and reposted 453 portraits of Xi.

The process is aimed to convert Christians to the party through poverty alleviation and other schemes to assist the poor, the officials said. More than 11 percent of Yugan county’s residents live below the poverty line, and nearly 10 percent of the population claims Christianity. Liu, a resident of one of the county’s townships, said the villagers did not voluntarily take down the images. “If they don’t agree to do so, they won’t be given their quota from the poverty-relief fund,” he said.

China’s Communist Party has increased its crackdown on opposition and efforts to consolidate power since its National Party Congress last month.The Changsa Intermediate People’s Court on Tuesday handed out a two-year sentence to Jiang Tianyong, a prominent rights lawyer, for inciting subversion of state power. Advocacy group Amnesty International dismissed the charges as “baseless.” —O.O.

Kenyan court upholds incumbent’s victory in election redo

Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta’s reelection victory in a controversial repeat vote, paving the way for the leader to begin his second and final term next week. The court dismissed allegations that irregularities marred the balloting. The Supreme Court ordered the Nov. 8 election redo after citing mismanagement by the electoral commission during the first election, held in August. Opposition contender Raila Odinga boycotted the new election, saying the electoral commission still failed to make the changes necessary for a free electoral process. In a Monday statement, Odinga said the court’s ruling did not come as a surprise and insisted the opposition still considers Kenyatta’s government illegitimate. Kenyatta will begin his new term Nov. 28, but the ruling likely won’t ease the country’s political tension. In the western city of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, demonstrators already set up barricades and took to the streets to protest the court’s ruling. Officials confirmed at least two deaths during the protests. On Sunday, Odinga called for “international intervention” into the country’s crisis. —O.O.

UN lawyer urges Egypt to reopen shuttered churches

Joseph Malak, an attorney for the UN High Commission on Minority Affairs, warned Egyptian leaders they must abide by the law and constitution and reopen closed churches within a week. In October, Egyptian authorities closed four Coptic churches in the Minya governorate after harassment and threats from Muslim extremists. Church leaders complained about the closures in a statement: “The Copts always pay the price of this coexistence, not the aggressors.” Gov. Essam Badawi of Minya denied government-sanctioned persecution, claiming the churches were unlicensed. According to Egyptian Streets, Malak sent the demands by letter to Prime Minister Sherif Ismail on Nov. 12. The lawyer cited the constitution and church-building laws, which indicated all churches are licensed, reported Egypt Independent. Malak demanded all closed churches in Egypt be reopened, not just the four in Minya. —J.A.S.

Christianity spreads in Vietnam thanks to Filipino radio

In Vietnam’s ethnic Hmong community, which hosts a growing Christian population, the gospel first came in without the aid of foreign missionaries. During the 1980s, the Hmong stumbled across a Hmong-language evangelistic radio program broadcast from the Philippines, and they quickly spread the message. More than three decades later, an estimated 300,000 of the community’s 1 million residents now profess Christianity. Authorities first responded to the increasing spread of Christianity by denying its existence and through the publication of anti-Christian propaganda, including the book Don’t Believe the Snake Poison Words. State religious repression has eased in recent years, but discrimination persists. New churches struggle to gain official recognition, and Christians are often denied university scholarships and access to civil service jobs. —O.O.