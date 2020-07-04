U.K. prime minister still hospitalized

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus but is stable. Johnson, 55, the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19, is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, his spokesman said on Tuesday.

Who is in charge? Britain has no written constitution or a clear line of succession if a prime minister is incapacitated. Johnson delegated Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to step in temporarily to run the government, but Raab does not have the power to “hire and fire” anyone, a Downing Street spokesman said. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lead if Raab also falls ill.

