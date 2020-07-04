U.K. prime minister still hospitalized
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 4/07/20, 11:30 am
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus but is stable. Johnson, 55, the first head of state to test positive for COVID-19, is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, his spokesman said on Tuesday.
Who is in charge? Britain has no written constitution or a clear line of succession if a prime minister is incapacitated. Johnson delegated Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to step in temporarily to run the government, but Raab does not have the power to “hire and fire” anyone, a Downing Street spokesman said. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak will lead if Raab also falls ill.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Abuja, Nigeria.