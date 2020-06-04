U.K. prime minister in ICU

Boris Johnson required intensive care on Monday for symptoms of COVID-19. His office said he was conscious and did not need a ventilator. Johnson entered the hospital on Sunday after leading the United Kingdom’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic from quarantine since testing positive for the disease 10 days ago. The country has designated Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to take over if Johnson’s condition worsens.

How is the country handling the pandemic? The United Kingdom has confirmed more than 52,000 cases, including nearly 300 recoveries and more than 5,300 deaths. In a rare address to the nation, the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday lauded health workers and other essential service providers. The monarch encouraged people to continue to adhere to the lockdown: “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

Dig deeper: Read my report in World Tour about how Christian groups are fighting the coronavirus in Africa.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.