U.K.: Iran confronted British commercial vessel in Persian Gulf

Three Iranian paramilitary boats attempted to impede a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to the British government. The Iranian vessels tried to block the British Heritage but retreated when Britain’s HMS Montrose warship positioned itself between the two ships and issued verbal warnings, the British navy said. “We are concerned by this action and continue to urge the Iranian authorities to de-escalate the situation in the region,” British government officials said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard denied the accusations, saying, “There were no clashes with alien boats, especially English boats.” The day before, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Britain would face “repercussions” for aiding in last week’s seizure of an Iranian supertanker suspected of transporting oil to Syria in violation of sanctions.

Iran on Monday exceeded the 2015 nuclear deal’s limits on the size of its low-enriched uranium stockpile and its uranium enrichment level after weeks of escalating tensions. It set a September deadline for world powers to offer a new deal.