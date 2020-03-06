U.K. extends visa rights for Hong Kong citizens

Britain may welcome nearly 3 million Hong Kong citizens if China imposes its new security law. Close to 350,000 Hong Kong residents hold a British National Overseas passport, and another 2.5 million are eligible to apply. The British government will amend its immigration rules to allow the two groups to stay in the United Kingdom for a renewable period of 12 months and possibly qualify for citizenship, Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote in an editorial on Wednesday for the South China Morning Post.

What prompted Johnson to act? The Chinese government has approved a law banning sedition, foreign interference, and secession. Pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong said the legislation will further stifle dissent. During a briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned the U.K. to “step back from the brink” or its interference will backfire.

Dig deeper: Read June Cheng’s report on China’s move to end the territory’s autonomy.