U.K. exit polls predict bad day for Theresa May

British exit polls indicate Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a serious and unexpected setback in today’s parliamentary elections. Although the Conservative Party appears to have won the most seats, it might not retain its majority. Polls show May’s party winning 314 seats, with 266 for the Labor Party, 34 for the Scottish National Party, and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. Heading into today’s election, the Conservatives held 330 seats in the House of Commons. May called the election, three years ahead of schedule, in hopes of increasing her majority and strengthening her hand for negotiations over Britain’s exit from the European Union. She began campaigning well ahead in the polls, but three terror attacks turned voters’ attention from Brexit to national security and undermined confidence in May’s leadership.