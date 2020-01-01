U.K. delays reopening plans

Britain’s number of confirmed, active COVID-19 cases is on the rise for the first time since May, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday. He hit the pause button just hours before looser pandemic restrictions would have taken effect, delaying wedding receptions and reopenings for bowling alleys, casinos, and skating rinks. The British government will reevaluate the measures in two weeks. The prime minister also extended face-covering mandates to places of worship, museums, galleries, and movie theaters starting on Aug. 8.

How are other countries faring? Spain on Thursday recorded its largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since its lockdown ended on June 21. Britain instituted a mandatory quarantine for travelers from Spain. India reported 50,000 new cases on both Wednesday and Thursday.

