U.K. death toll surpasses Italy’s

As of Wednesday, the United Kingdom reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe and the second-highest in the world behind the United States. The British government said the more than 29,500 deaths include people who died from the disease in nursing homes and other settings.

How is the U.K. modifying its response? British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to review ongoing lockdown measures on Thursday and will announce any loosening of restrictions on Sunday. Meanwhile, he set a goal of testing 200,000 Britons a day by the end of the month.

