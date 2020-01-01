U.K. considering Brexit deal tweaks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said suggested changes to the country’s Brexit plan are only “an insurance policy” against future disagreements with the European Union. The Internal Market Bill, published last week, would give the U.K. government the final say in trade matters between Northern Ireland and the British mainland. The proposal violates the divorce deal that Britain ratified, which allowed the European Union to oversee parts of Northern Ireland’s trade policy since it borders EU member Ireland.

Will the bill pass Parliament? Johnson and his governing Conservative Party hold a majority in the House of Commons, which will vote on the bill once it reaches the floor. Some Conservative public figures, including former prime ministers Theresa May and David Cameron and Johnson’s own former top legal official, are attempting to sway the vote by speaking against the legislation. The United Kingdom and EU continue to haggle over a post-Brexit trade policy ahead of an end-of-year deadline.

