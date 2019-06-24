U.K. backs down from forced abortion

Across the nation
Alabama: A Birmingham grand jury indicted 27-year old Marshae Jones for manslaughter in the death of her baby during a fight in December with 23-year old Ebony Jemison. Jemison shot Jones, who was about five months pregnant, killing the baby. The jury said there was enough evidence to charge Jones because she allegedly started the fight and Jemison shot her in self-defense. The district attorney has not decided whether to prosecute the case.
Kentucky: U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers told Gov. Matt Bevin’s lawyer that the state needs to expedite processing of a license for Planned Parenthood’s Louisville facility. “You better move this one up to the front of the line,” Stivers said, according to a phone transcript obtained by The Courier-Journal of Louisville.
North Dakota: The Center for Reproductive Rights filed suit on Tuesday on behalf of Red River Women’s Clinic and the American Medical Association against two pro-life laws. The laws require abortionists to tell mothers about a reversal process for chemically induced abortions and that abortion ends “the life of a whole, separate, unique, living human being.”
Missouri: The state once again refused to renew a license for the last abortion center in Missouri based on failed abortions and other health and safety violations. Sreenivasa Rao Dandamudi, administrative hearing commissioner, ruled Friday that Planned Parenthood of St. Louis can keep providing abortions while it appeals the license denial. “It’s outrageous but not unexpected that Planned Parenthood will be able to continue performing abortions in St. Louis despite its record of shoddy patient care and the state’s decision not to renew its license,” said Frank Pavone, national director of Priests for Life.
Georgia: The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood Southeast filed suit against the state’s new law that protects babies from abortion after they have a detectable heartbeat. The law is set to take effect on Jan. 1. —S.G