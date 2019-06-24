U.K. backs down from forced abortion

A British appellate court’s decision that a London woman with an intellectual disability will not have to undergo an abortion against her will came as a relief to pro-life groups.

“This could not be better news for all concerned,” said Liz Parsons, head of advocacy for the U.K. group Life. “There is no way such a judgment should ever have been made, and had it gone ahead [it] would have been a most grave violation of human rights.”

The woman, whose name has not been made public, is under the care of the National Health Service, which asked courts for permission to abort her baby. She is in her 20s and about 22 weeks pregnant. She has the mental abilities of a 6- to 9-year-old, and the circumstances of the baby’s conception are apparently under investigation. Her mother, reportedly a former midwife, opposed the abortion because of her and her daughter’s Catholic faith.

Last month, Justice Nathalie Lieven, ruling for the Court of Protection, which handles cases for the mentally incompetent, wrote that it was in the woman’s “best interests” to have an abortion. “I think she would like to have a baby in the same way she would like to have a nice doll,” Lieven wrote.

Three days later, the mother’s lawyer said a British appeals court overturned Lieven’s decision. Deborah Piroch, spokeswoman for Human Life International (HLI), told me this case and that of Alfie Evans, a British toddler with unexplained brain damage whom courts and doctors refused to keep alive last year, show an “increasing disrespect for the sanctity of human life … almost in defiance refusing just and humane care.”

“HLI is wholeheartedly supportive of this decision to uphold the right to life for this and every child,” Piroch said. “It is not the province of any doctor or court to attempt to determine, in a eugenic fashion, who is ‘fit’ to bear children. No abortion should ever be forced on any woman, and there is no justification for abortion.”

Soon the baby will receive protection from the nation’s 1967 Abortion Act, which protects children from abortion past 24 weeks of gestation unless the baby is likely to be seriously disabled.