U.K. ambassador resigns after insulting Trump
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 7/10/19, 10:32 am
The British ambassador to the United States resigned Wednesday following a diplomatic row over his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump in leaked diplomatic cables. In his resignation letter, Kim Darroch said he hoped to put an end to the speculation surrounding his official position. “The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” he wrote.
Darroch’s leaked comments referred to some of Trump’s policy decisions as “incoherent,” and he asked whether the White House would “ever look competent.” On Tuesday, Trump retorted on Twitter that Darroch is a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.”
Simon McDonald, head of the U.K. Diplomatic Service, thanked Darroch for his work and said he was victim of “a malicious leak.” British Prime Minister Theresa May also called the resignation a matter of regret, saying that “good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice.”
Comments
CaptTeePosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 01:17 pm
It makes sense that he resign, since his usefulness as a diplomat for his country has been severely comprimised.
I wonder what will happen to the person who leaked the diplomatic cables?
Big JimPosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 02:56 pm
"I wonder what will happen to the person who leaked the diplomatic cables?"
Probably not much. Leakers seem to skate by, except for David Daleiden.
GMRPosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 01:23 pm
The only Person who will never disappoint us is The God of the Bible Himself.
news2mePosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 04:53 pm
I don't understand.
Did God disappoint you?
Matt1344Posted: Wed, 07/10/2019 03:14 pm
It is a sad state of affairs when a diplomat cannot freely express his views of a foreign government, ally or not, in private to his own government. That the ambassador had to resign is an unfortunate blow to candor in a world of easily hurt feelings.
news2mePosted: Wed, 07/10/2019 04:52 pm
Diplomat: a person who can deal with people in a sensitive and effective way.
Sounds like the British ambassador has been hanging out with people who have Trump Derangement Syndrome.
I wish there was a cure for that.