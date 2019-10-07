U.K. ambassador resigns after insulting Trump

The British ambassador to the United States resigned Wednesday following a diplomatic row over his criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump in leaked diplomatic cables. In his resignation letter, Kim Darroch said he hoped to put an end to the speculation surrounding his official position. “The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” he wrote.

Darroch’s leaked comments referred to some of Trump’s policy decisions as “incoherent,” and he asked whether the White House would “ever look competent.” On Tuesday, Trump retorted on Twitter that Darroch is a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.”

Simon McDonald, head of the U.K. Diplomatic Service, thanked Darroch for his work and said he was victim of “a malicious leak.” British Prime Minister Theresa May also called the resignation a matter of regret, saying that “good government depends on public servants being able to give full and frank advice.”