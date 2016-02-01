Uganda silences dissent during vote count

The leading opposition candidate in Uganda’s presidential election said on Friday the military had “taken control” of his home. As of Friday, Bobi Wine had received 29 percent of the vote to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni’s 62 percent, according to the country’s electoral commission. Final results are expected on Saturday. Military spokeswoman Brig. Gen. Flavia Byekwaso denied that troops forced their way into Wine’s home, saying he should appreciate their protection.

How reliable are the results? Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, said the Thursday vote was rigged and promised to challenge the outcome. Wine has faced arrest and intimidation since declaring his candidacy in November. Ugandan authorities cut internet access and blocked social media ahead of the vote.

