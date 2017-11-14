UCLA players accused of shoplifting return home

Three University of California Los Angeles basketball players detained in China following accusations of shoplifting are headed home. Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, and LiAngelo Ball allegedly stole sunglasses from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team’s hotel in Hangzhou. Surveillance cameras reportedly captured the theft. The three freshmen did not play in the game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai, and their teammates traveled home without them Saturday. Earlier Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he talked to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, about the men. “They’re working on it right now,” Trump told reporters as he left the Philippines at the end of a 12-day tour of Asia. Chinese police detained Riley, Hill, and Ball last week, releasing them Wednesday on bail but confining them in a lakeside hotel in Hangzhou. China’s foreign ministry declined to comment on the case, but officials reportedly reduced the charges against the men.