Uber halts self-driving car tests after fatal accident

An Uber self-driving car undergoing testing in Tempe, Ariz., struck and killed a pedestrian overnight, prompting the company to suspend all test operations. Uber has tested autonomous vehicles in the Phoenix area and in Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto during the last few months. This is the first known fatality resulting from the tests. The company is working with local officials in the Phoenix suburb to figure out what happened, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said. The vehicle was reportedly in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when it struck the woman, who later died of her injuries. Police have not released any other details about the incident, except to say the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk. Autonomous vehicles face little regulation at the moment, with no federal agencies setting rules for their use. Many states are mulling their own guidelines, with 33 considering legislation in 2017.