UAE officials make first Israel visit
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/20/20, 05:25 pm
During a ceremony near Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States announced the $3 billion Abraham Fund to raise private money for cooperative development initiatives in the Middle East. “We are making history in a way that will stand for generations,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, pronouncing the name “Abraham” in Arabic, English, and Hebrew. “We will remember this day, a glorious day of peace.”
What prompted the announcement? Netanyahu and Emirati Finance Minister Obaid Humaid al-Tayer met at the Ben-Gurion Airport and signed several bilateral agreements encompassing civil aviation, visa exemptions, and science and technology deals. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended the signing. Tuesday’s visit was the first since the United States brokered a deal normalizing relations between the UAE and Israel in August.
Steve SoCalPosted: Tue, 10/20/2020 11:27 pm
Let's remember that this historic step towards peace took place under the administration of Donald Trump, not to mention the recent agreement his team brokered between Serbia and Kosovo. President Trump should be evaluated on what is being accomplished for the good of people during his tenure in spite of the enormous challenges with which he has been presented.
This is in comparison with the limited positive, and some very negative, accomplishments (while facing far less strident hatred) of Obama/Biden. Remember how Obama/Biden handed over well over $1.7 BILLION in cash to Iran even as they continued to destabilize the Middle East with ripples across the globe.
I hope this new agreement under the Trump administration will help to continue reducing tensions in the Middle East so further progress can be made in reforming things there for the better of the average people who have suffered so much.