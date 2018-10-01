Typhoon Molave blasts Vietnam

Two people died and two fishing boats carrying 26 fishermen sank as winds of nearly 100 mph and driving rain battered Vietnam on Wednesday. The country evacuated 40,000 people further inland and closed five airports before the storm arrived.

How are things on the ground? Typhoon Molave has not caused as much damage as originally feared. But flooding and landslides have already destroyed more than 300,000 houses and left 1 million people in need and in danger in Vietnam this year.

