Typhoon leaves 20 dead in the Philippines

Most of the deaths caused by a Christmas typhoon in the Pacific island nation came from drowning, falling trees, and accidental electrocution. Typhoon Phanfone first made landfall on Eastern Samar province late on Christmas Eve. It then raged across seven coastal towns and island provinces on Christmas Day, destroying remote villages, tourist areas, and electrical poles in its wake.

How did the storm affect Christmas celebrations? The Philippines is a predominantly Catholic nation. More than 25,000 travelers found themselves stranded in seaports in the central region, and airlines canceled dozens of flights to popular resorts. Several provinces also remained without power. A disaster response officer described the hard-hit coastal town of Batad as a “ghost town.”

