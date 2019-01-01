Typhoon Hagibis death toll rises

By Tuesday, the most powerful storm to hit Japan in decades had knocked out power to 34,000 homes and left more than 30,000 people in shelters. Authorities said at least 53 people died, and nine others were presumed dead. Emergency crews are still working to locate about 20 missing people. Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on Saturday evening.

How has the government responded? Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe prioritized the rescue and safety of those still missing, as well as those who had to flee their homes. He said the government was funding its response from a $4.6 billion special reserve but would allocate additional money if needed.

