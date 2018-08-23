Two wrongs to make land rights

President Donald Trump last week weighed in on South Africa’s land reform, drawing renewed international attention to a racially divisive issue in the post-apartheid nation. The government’s plan to amend the constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation could stir up unrest and harm the country’s economy.

In a tweet last Wednesday, Trump said he had asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to “closely study” the farm seizures and “large scale killing of farmers,” after Fox News broadcast a segment on the issue.

South Africa rejected the comments as “misinformed,” noting the country has neither approved the expropriation proposal nor seized any land.

But local media reported the government had already started the process of seizing two luxury hunting farms in the province of Limpopo after offering the land owners only 10 percent of the stated value of the land.

Earlier this month, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress said it would go ahead with plans to allow the government to seize land from farm owners without compensation. The government noted the current property rights clause in the constitution does not prevent expropriation, but explicitly stating it could help accelerate the reform process.

South Africa’s legal land inequality goes as far back as the 1913 Native Land Act, a law that legally segregated the nation, leaving only about 7 percent of fertile land to black South Africans.

Nearly 25 years after the end of apartheid in South Africa, land remains a racially contentious issue. According to the Land Audit Report from 2017, 72 percent of private farmland belongs to white people, who make up only 8.9 percent of the country’s population.

“By restricting the ownership of land to a small minority, the apartheid regime ensured that one of the country’s most valuable economic resources would be severely underutilized,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa argued in an editorial published last month in the Financial Times.

But the property rights amendment could have a dramatic impact on agricultural productivity and mass unemployment, according to Marian Tupy, a senior policy analyst with the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. “It could also lead to a collapse of the banking sector (which depends on land as collateral for loan-making) and the local currency, hyperinflation, and even bloodshed,” he wrote.

In a similar 2000 land reform in Zimbabwe, the nation evicted thousands of white farmers who owned about 70 percent of the country’s agricultural land. The move spurred violent land seizures and resulted in a $12 billion loss in agricultural production.

Following Trump’s comment, the South African currency dropped 1.9 percent against the U.S. dollar.

Tupy contended South Africa is about to breach, or has already breached, conditions of the U.S. African Growth and Opportunity Act, which increases market access for qualified African nations. He noted the act requires protection of property rights and minimal government interference in the economy.

“President Trump should warn the South African government that if South Africa’s constitution is amended to allow for expropriation without compensation,” Tupy said, “South Africa will be suspended from the African Growth and Opportunity Act, as Zimbabwe had been.”