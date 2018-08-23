Two wrongs to make land rights

North Korea still treading nuclear path
The United Nations’ nuclear agency said it has seen no indication that North Korea ended its nuclear weapon activities despite the country’s pledge to do so.
The International Atomic Energy Agency noted in a report last week that North Korea has continued construction on a likely additional processing plant capable of extracting plutonium from used reactor fuel. The report also listed ongoing efforts at other nuclear facilities, such as the Yongbyon power plant, where the country likely produces plutonium for nuclear weapon tests.
“The continuation and further development of the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]’s nuclear program and related statements by the DPRK are a cause for grave concern,” the agency said.
In a separate report, U.S.-based think tank 38 North said satellite imagery taken on Aug. 16 of North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station showed “no significant dismantlement activity” at either the site’s engine test stand or launch pad since Aug. 3.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in his historic June 12 meeting with U.S.President Donald Trump agreed to begin work on denuclearizing the country. Last week, Trump directed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to postpone a planned trip to North Korea, citing insufficient progress toward denuclearization. —O.O.
Saudi Arabia opts for death penalty
Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution agency is pursuing the death penalty for five activists, including one woman who is likely the first female activist in the country to face execution, Human Rights Watch said.
After authorities arrested Israa al-Ghomgham with her husband in December 2015, they and four other activists remained in pretrial detention and without legal representation. Al-Ghomgham is a Shia Muslim activist known for denouncing discrimination against Shias in the majority-Sunni nation.
The activists face charges of incitement to protest, chanting slogans hostile to the regime, and providing moral support to rioters, among others.
“Any execution is appalling, but seeking the death penalty for activists like Israa al-Ghomgham, who are not even accused of violent behavior, is monstrous,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, the Middle East Director with Human Rights Watch. The activists’ next court trial is slated for Oct. 28. —O.O.
Morocco restores military conscription
The Moroccan Cabinet last week approved a bill to restore mandatory military service 11 years after the country suspended the program.
The bill, which still needs parliamentary approval, requires all citizens between the ages of 19 and 25 to serve in the military for 12 months.
Abdelhak Lamrini, spokesman for Morocco’s Royal Court, said the bill follows instructions from King Mohammed VI. “The purpose of applying military service is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in young people as part of a correlation between the rights and duties of citizenship,” he said.
In 2007, the Moroccan king scrapped conscription amid concerns that radical groups infiltrated the military. —O.O.