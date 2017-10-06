Two U.S. troops killed by Afghan soldier

Two U.S. soldiers died today after an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said. Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said that two other U.S. soldiers were wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack. The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army “just to attack foreign forces.”

We Sift the news so you don’t have to.