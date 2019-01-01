Two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

The Pentagon identified two U.S. Army soldiers killed last week in combat in Afghanistan as Spc. Joseph P. Collette, 29, of Ohio, who was out of the 71st Ordnance Group, and Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay, 33, of Colorado, who was with the 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Both men were out of Fort Carson, Colo. The Pentagon said only that the two men died of wounds sustained during combat operations in Kunduz province. Four U.S. soldiers have died so far this year in Afghanistan, and the United States still has about 14,000 troops serving in the country supporting and training Afghan soldiers.