Two suicide attacks strike Tunisian capital

Two suicide attacks on Thursday targeted security forces in Tunisia’s capital, killing one patrol officer and injuring at least eight people. One attacker detonated explosives in a commercial district near the French Embassy in central Tunis shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a police patrol. Ten minutes later, the second bomber struck an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city.

“One person blew themselves up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighborhood,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Five of the injured were officers, and four have been hospitalized.

Tunisia has been under a state of emergency since a gunman killed 38 people four years ago at a seaside resort. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting.