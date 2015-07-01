Two suicide attacks strike Tunisian capital
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 6/27/19, 09:25 am
Two suicide attacks on Thursday targeted security forces in Tunisia’s capital, killing one patrol officer and injuring at least eight people. One attacker detonated explosives in a commercial district near the French Embassy in central Tunis shortly before 11 a.m., apparently targeting a police patrol. Ten minutes later, the second bomber struck an entrance to the anti-terrorism brigade on the outskirts of the city.
“One person blew themselves up behind the back door of the police department in El Gorjani neighborhood,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Five of the injured were officers, and four have been hospitalized.
Tunisia has been under a state of emergency since a gunman killed 38 people four years ago at a seaside resort. Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the shooting.
