Two people stabbed near site of terror attack in Paris
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 9/25/20, 05:45 pm
Police in Paris arrested two suspects in a knifing outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo while a trial in the 2015 terrorist attack at the satirical newspaper occurred across town. Officers said they found a meat cleaver or a machete near the crime scene. The attack wounded a man and a woman who work for a documentary film company.
Is the stabbing connected to the trial? It could be. French authorities are investigating it as a possible terror attack. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the suspect who carried out the assault did not know the victims. “My first thought was, this will never end. I am devastated, angry,” said Caty Richard, an attorney for Charlie Hebdo. Twelve people died in the attack on the newspaper five years ago.
Dig deeper: From the WORLD archives, read Nick Eicher’s interview with John Stonestreet on the Christian response to the 2015 attacks.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a WORLD DIgital news reporter. He is a World Journalism Institute and Patrick Henry College graduate. Kyle resides in Purcellville, Va. Follow him on Twitter @kylezim25.