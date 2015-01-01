Two people stabbed near site of terror attack in Paris

Police in Paris arrested two suspects in a knifing outside the former offices of Charlie Hebdo while a trial in the 2015 terrorist attack at the satirical newspaper occurred across town. Officers said they found a meat cleaver or a machete near the crime scene. The attack wounded a man and a woman who work for a documentary film company.

Is the stabbing connected to the trial? It could be. French authorities are investigating it as a possible terror attack. Prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said the suspect who carried out the assault did not know the victims. “My first thought was, this will never end. I am devastated, angry,” said Caty Richard, an attorney for Charlie Hebdo. Twelve people died in the attack on the newspaper five years ago.

