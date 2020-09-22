Two officers shot in Breonna Taylor protests
by Kyle Ziemnick
Posted 9/24/20, 12:09 am
Hours after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the outcome of grand jury proceedings in the death of Breonna Taylor, two police officers were shot and wounded during protests in the streets of Louisville, Ky. Authorities say a suspect is in custody and both officers are expected to recover. Protests spread to other major U.S. cities Wednesday night.
Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison faces charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments as he and two other officers executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in March. The grand jury did not indict Hankinson or the other officers for shooting Taylor.
Was justice served? “This is outrageous and offensive!” tweeted Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor’s family. But Cameron said under the law the officers were justified in using force to protect themselves. “If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice,” he said. As the officers entered Taylor’s apartment that night, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot and injured one of them. Walker said he did not know the men were police officers. Since then, city officials have fired Hankison and agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.
Kyle Ziemnick
Kyle is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute.
Comments
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 09/24/2020 12:02 am
There are mistakes and there are accidents which comes with the job of being a police officer. It happens to all races of people but they are rare. The continual accusations against the police by radicals and the deceived grows old. When will people show a little intelligence and look at the statistics of these rare events? This doesn't show systemic racism, but just brings out the risks that police have to take to perform their jobs. The police are human too so we should not be surprised that some terrible accidents will happen that will make us all cry!
HANNAH.Posted: Thu, 09/24/2020 12:24 pm
A detail that has been lost in all the noise: It was NOT a "no-knock" entry into the apartment. The police officers did identify themselves before entering.
"Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron ... said the officers had knocked and identified themselves at Taylor’s doorstep. That account was corroborated by a single civilian witness ... When asked if a single witness was 'sufficient' to support that version of events, Cameron said the decision ultimately came from the members of the grand jury, who were presented with 'all the evidence' investigators gathered."
https://www.foxnews.com/us/breonna-taylor-case-what-is-wanton-endangerment