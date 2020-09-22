Two officers shot in Breonna Taylor protests

Hours after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the outcome of grand jury proceedings in the death of Breonna Taylor, two police officers were shot and wounded during protests in the streets of Louisville, Ky. Authorities say a suspect is in custody and both officers are expected to recover. Protests spread to other major U.S. cities Wednesday night.

Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison faces charges of wanton endangerment for shooting into neighboring apartments as he and two other officers executed a search warrant at Taylor’s home in March. The grand jury did not indict Hankinson or the other officers for shooting Taylor.

Was justice served? “This is outrageous and offensive!” tweeted Ben Crump, the attorney for Taylor’s family. But Cameron said under the law the officers were justified in using force to protect themselves. “If we simply act on emotion or outrage, there is no justice,” he said. As the officers entered Taylor’s apartment that night, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot and injured one of them. Walker said he did not know the men were police officers. Since then, city officials have fired Hankison and agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

Dig deeper: Read a local news report about the views of Jon Mattingly, the officer who was shot at Taylor’s home.

Editor’s note: WORLD has updated this report since its initial posting.