Two more states confirm Biden win

President Donald Trump’s campaign filed several legal challenges to stop Pennsylvania from finalizing its election results. But the state confirmed the vote count on Tuesday and declared President-elect Joe Biden the winner by a little more than 80,000 ballots. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, sent a message to Washington containing the names of the 20 electors who would cast their votes for Biden. The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday confirmed the state’s count and Biden’s victory there, as well. Michigan and Georgia certified their results for Biden earlier, although Georgia began a full recount on Tuesday.

What will Biden’s administration look like? Biden said Monday he planned to nominate former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as his secretary of the treasury. He formally introduced several of his planned national security and cabinet selections Tuesday.

