Two more flood deaths in the Midwest

Authorities in South Dakota on Monday found the bodies of two workers in a garbage truck that was swept away in the flooded James River, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. The 61-year-old driver and 46-year-old passenger, whose names were not released, were last seen Thursday leaving a landfill in Mitchell, S.D. Crews spotted a damaged guardrail Saturday on a highway along the river and later found the truck. Flooding in the Midwest has caused at least three deaths, and two men remain missing in Nebraska. Record water levels along the Missouri River and its tributaries caused at least $3 billion in damage, breached levees, and forced thousands of people to evacuate last week.