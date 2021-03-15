Two men charged in attack on Capitol officer

Investigators still do not know exactly what killed Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, but they have arrested two rioters on allegations of assaulting him with bear spray. Prosecutors say they have video of Julian Khater of Pennsylvania spraying a chemical substance provided by George Tanios at Sicknick and other guards on Jan. 6. The two men joined a mob of insurgents who overran the Capitol as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

How is the investigation going? Police originally thought Sicknick died from being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, but now they think he might have ingested a chemical substance. He later collapsed and died on Jan. 7 at a hospital. Capitol Police said they are awaiting a toxicology report on Sicknick. So far, the Justice Department has charged about 300 people in connection with the riot.

