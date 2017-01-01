Two dead in Toronto mass shooting

Toronto police shot dead a gunman Sunday after he opened fire downtown, killing two people and injuring 14 others. Video footage showed a man dressed in black clothes and a black hat walking hastily as he shot from the sidewalk into at least one shop or restaurant. One witness, John Tulloch, said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots. Police Chief Mark Saunders said one young woman died in the shooting. The other person killed was not identified, but police said earlier a 9-year-old was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Saunders said the shooting was not random: “We are looking at all possible motives … and not closing any doors.” Toronto police on July 20 deployed about 200 police officers across the city in response to an increase in gun violence.